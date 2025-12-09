44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond firefighters isolate Rue St. Michael Drive house fire to home's garage

2 hours 30 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, December 09 2025 Dec 9, 2025 December 09, 2025 6:57 AM December 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Hammond firefighters isolated a house fire along Rue St. Michael Drive in the garage on Monday. 

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire around 1:37 p.m. to find "smoke showing" from the home. A Hammond Fire spokesperson said that the fire was quickly put out and caused minimal damage to the home.

No injuries were reported, officials added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days