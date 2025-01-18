Latest Weather Blog
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge builds home on Dayton Street for future homeowner
BATON ROUGE - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge kicked off their 33rd Catholic Coalition Build Saturday morning.
The house on Dayton Street will be built for the next eight to 10 weeks on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Catholic Coalition Build is sponsored by seven local churches who will be working alongside the homeowner-partner, Erica Davis, who will purchase the home once it's complete.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge CEO Ritchie Goebel said Davis worked hard to get this far in the process through taking several finance classes and helping crews build another home for someone else.
"We're really proud of Erica to get to this moment. I know its really fulfilling for her and her family to be able to see the fruition of the hard work that's going into this," Goebel said.
Goebel said Habitat for Humanity plans to build four more houses in the area.
