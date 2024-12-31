Gym employees and holistic store owner share health tips for New Year's

BATON ROUGE - With New Year's around the corner comes New Year's resolution. Health and fitness is a common resolution people make. With that gyms and holistic stores see an increase in customers during January.

Employees at CLUB4 Fitness say the wave of memberships have already started.

"Everybody wants to start a new year, new me. So we're getting ready for that right now," says Kayla LeDuff a personal trainer at the gym.

But an issue gyms tend to have with members is staying consistent when it comes to their health resolutions. LeDuff shares what they to help motivate members.

"We set up programs that are in phases. So there's consistent change in growth to keep people motivated," she said.

Club 4 Fitness general manager Ashley Hopkins says that personal health should be the priority and to make sure to join a gym that makes you feel at home.

"A place that makes you feel comfortable. Something that is nearby and something that works for your lifestyle. Taking care of yourself and making yourself a priority is the biggest form of self care that you can do," she said.

A healthy diet plays a huge role in maintaining a gym body. The owner of Our Daily Bread Alvin Himel says says it all starts with education and making sure your diet works for you.

"It's a learning journey to build and maintain health. Instead of saying 'oh I can't eat this or I cant eat that.' What do I do to nourish myself on an ongoing basis in a more complete way," he said.

Himel says many people think eating healthier can be expensive, but he believes easy access to over processed foods is what's eating your wallet.

"It's a lot less expensive, I think to be sick. We pay dearly in both health and money for the convenience. If you're only focus on the convenience, that can be a very expensive way to eat," he said.

Himel shares three things he feels people should include during their health journey.

"Some kind of multivitamin. The second I would say is fish oil and so many studies show it's good for the heart, the brain, immune system. Another one I think is important is Vitamin D. We still have studies showing that the majority of Americans are deficient in Vitamin D," he said.