82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Guy Fieri visits Baton Rouge for Total Wine tequila signing

29 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, February 06 2025 Feb 6, 2025 February 06, 2025 3:24 PM February 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Culinary celebrity Guy Fieri is coming to the capital city.

The self-proclaimed Mayor of Flavortown will be at Total Wine in the Siegen Village Shopping Center promoting his tequila label Santo Spirits. Fieri created the tequila with musician Sammy Hagar.

Fieiri, known for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network, will be at Total Wine doing a meet-and-greet and bottle signing event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Later in the week, Fieri's Guy's Flavortown Tailgate will be one of the festivities in New Orleans surrounding the Super Bowl.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days