Guy Fieri visits Baton Rouge for Total Wine tequila signing

BATON ROUGE — Culinary celebrity Guy Fieri is coming to the capital city.

The self-proclaimed Mayor of Flavortown will be at Total Wine in the Siegen Village Shopping Center promoting his tequila label Santo Spirits. Fieri created the tequila with musician Sammy Hagar.

Fieiri, known for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network, will be at Total Wine doing a meet-and-greet and bottle signing event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Later in the week, Fieri's Guy's Flavortown Tailgate will be one of the festivities in New Orleans surrounding the Super Bowl.