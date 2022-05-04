Guns stolen last year found in vehicle left in hospital lot

Photo: Bossier Sheriff's Office

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Scores of guns stolen last year in northwest Louisiana have been found 120 miles away, in a vehicle left in a hospital parking lot in central Louisiana, authorities said.

The discovery came months after a man and woman were indicted on a charge accusing them of taking 62 guns in a burglary Nov. 14, 2021, at the Guns-N-Ammo Store in Benton. Burglars made a hole in the roof to get in, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said in November.

Attorneys for Salih or Silah Reed — federal court records have it spelled “Salih” and the sheriff’s office has “Silah” — and Jessica Moore declined to comment about the charges against them or the discovery of the guns. Neither the sheriff’s office nor Reed’s attorney, J. Broocks Greer III, responded immediately to a query Tuesday about the spelling of Reed’s given name.

The weapons were found after security employees at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital notified Alexandria police about an abandoned vehicle, Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release Friday.

Every gun stolen from Guns-N-Ammo was found, he said.

“It’s a great day for law enforcement when we are able to recover all of the guns taken in that burglary to ensure they do not fall into the wrong hands,” he said. “We are confident with our arrests in that case but were troubled that we could not locate the stolen weapons.”

Reed and Moore were arrested five days after the break-in and were indicted in January by a federal grand jury.

Both are charged with one count of stealing guns from Guns-N-Ammo. Reed faces five additional charges including stealing guns from a different dealer in September 2019, transporting stolen guns and possessing guns after a felony conviction.

Each is held on a $320,000 bond, Whittington said. Their trial is scheduled Oct. 11 before U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell.