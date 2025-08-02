77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Guillory returns for 6th LSU season with new perspective

Saturday, August 02 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Jacobian Guillory is back with the LSU football team for his sixth season.

The defensive tackle suffered a torn achilles against Nicholls in 2024, clearing the way for his return in 2025.

He told reporters Saturday he is 100% healthy for this upcoming season, and has a new perspective on football.

The Tigers finished up their fourth practice of fall camp on Saturday.

