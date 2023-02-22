Latest Weather Blog
Group looking to oust LaToya Cantrell celebrates outside New Orleans city hall after submitting recall petition
NEW ORLEANS - Organizers leading efforts to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell were seen partying outside city hall Wednesday as they turned in thousands of signatures which they believe will be enough to trigger a recall election.
Those behind the NOLATOYA.org announced earlier this week they had gathered more than 49,000 signatures from voters looking to oust the controversial mayor.
The deadline to submit the completed petition was Wednesday, and the group was seen dancing alongside musicians in what resembled a second line at the steps of the building.
Signatures delivered, a bit of theater as a brass band plays. Belden Batiste and Eileen Carter dancing pic.twitter.com/0NGkVM80p0— Matt Sledge (@mgsledge) February 22, 2023
It's still unclear whether the signatures will be enough to trigger a recall election. Last week, the group sued the Orleans Parish Registrar last week, arguing that about 30,000 of the parish's recorded voters no longer live there. Removing those names would reduce the number of signatures needed for the recall by about 6,000.
