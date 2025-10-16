86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Groundbreaking for 2026 Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home held Thursday morning

2 hours 49 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, October 16 2025 Oct 16, 2025 October 16, 2025 2:46 PM October 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The groundbreaking for the 2026 Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home hold was held Thursday morning.

Today served as the kickoff and "Bricks & Sticks" event to get started on the next year's campaign. People working on the home said it would have different upgrades and selections than past homes and they have "special stuff in the works."

Trending News

This year's home will be in the Oak Colony subdivision off of Airline Highway. Tickets will begin being sold in March 2026.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days