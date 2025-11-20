72°
Ground broken on $25 million chemical logistics facility that's expected to create 22 jobs
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge company broke ground on an expansion project Wednesday that is expected to generate $25 million and create 22 new jobs, Louisiana Economic Development said.
Katoen Natie Baton Rouge, LLC added an expansion at the company’s Baton Rouge Polymers Terminal to "upport Louisiana’s growing specialty chemicals and advanced materials industries."
13 direct new jobs are expected to be created with 29 current positions being retained alongside nine indirect jobs being created.
Construction is expected to be completed by Oct. 2026.
