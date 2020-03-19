Grocery stores restocking bare shelves amid virus outbreak

BATON ROUGE - Restocking shelves is the order of the day at the 'Hi Nabor' supermarket on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Some customers said they were shocked to see the store not stocked with what they need. Shopper Dennis English expressed concern with the grocery store running out of necessities, saying this just does not happen, even during hurricane season.

Although the store had a few items that English wanted, the shelves that held the items he needed were bare.

English said the store was out of bread completely, and when asked if this surprised him, he replied, "No, bread is few and far between now."

The store has a strict limit of one-item per-customer on certain items like hand sanitizer, bread, and paper items.

"I've never been through anything like this as long as we have been in business," Hi Nabor manager Kevin Rhed said.

Rhed says the shortages are not because warehouses are low on stock, but not enough manpower at the warehouses.

"It's not a supply issue they have stuff to bring us, it's just difficult to allocate everything."

Another item the store does not have in stock is hand sanitizer, it has been out of stock for 2 weeks.

Even with the one-item-limit per customer, those essential items still going fast.

Hi Nabor stores are adjusting their hours, allowing the elderly to shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., and customers to shop during regular business hours.