88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Greensburg man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

2 hours 32 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, July 08 2025 Jul 8, 2025 July 08, 2025 12:13 PM July 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in St. Tammany Parish and left a St. Helena Parish man dead. 

The crash happened Monday morning on Highway 40 near Barker Road. Houston Dutruch, 64, of Greensburg was driving when his vehicle hit a culvert and flipped onto its roof. 

Dutruch was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries. He died at the scene. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days