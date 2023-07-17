Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returning to EBR this fall

BATON ROUGE - After a short-lived move to Ascension Parish, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is returning to its long-running location on the parish border.

Fair President Cliff Barton announced the event's return to the Airline Highway Park fairground on Monday. The fair kicks off Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 5.

“The support of the people in Baton Rouge has been amazing over the past 57 years," Barton wrote in a statement. "They came to Gonzales last year along with the residents of Ascension Parish and helped us have a very successful fair.”