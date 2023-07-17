Latest Weather Blog
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returning to EBR this fall
BATON ROUGE - After a short-lived move to Ascension Parish, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is returning to its long-running location on the parish border.
Fair President Cliff Barton announced the event's return to the Airline Highway Park fairground on Monday. The fair kicks off Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 5.
“The support of the people in Baton Rouge has been amazing over the past 57 years," Barton wrote in a statement. "They came to Gonzales last year along with the residents of Ascension Parish and helped us have a very successful fair.”
Prior to the move last year, the fair had been hosted at a handful of locations, all in East Baton Rouge Parish, since it started in 1965. The BREC Airline Highway Park had hosted the fair since 1973.
“We are extremely happy to have the fair back on Airline Highway,” said Brandon Smith, assistant superintendent of recreation for BREC. “The fair is an important event and needs to be in Baton Rouge."
You can read more on the fair and how to attend here.
