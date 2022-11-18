55°
Grass fire shuts down I-10 West in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - A brush fire along I-10 shut down the westbound side of the interstate late Friday afternoon.
The flames were first reported around 3:30 p.m. just past the LA 44 exit. Traffic was being diverted to Burnside Avenue.
Westbound traffic was backed up past the LA 22 exit as of around 4:20 p.m.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.
