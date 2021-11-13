51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grant will fund post-Ida water quality study by Tulane

3 hours 42 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, November 13 2021 Nov 13, 2021 November 13, 2021 2:32 PM November 13, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University has been awarded a grant to study how pollutants from Hurricane Ida flood waters may have affected south Louisiana ground water and water systems.

The university says in a news release that the National Science Foundation grant will fund work by Samendra Sherchan, associate professor of environmental health sciences at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. Sherchan is to lead a team collecting water samples at more than 150 sites in Houma, LaPlace, Slidell and other areas at different time intervals during the next six months.

The National Science Foundation has awarded a Tulane University researcher a RAPID grant to study how pollutants from flooding caused by Hurricane Ida may have affected groundwater and water systems in south Louisiana. The goal is to gain a better understanding of the effects of extreme flooding on water quality.

Trending News

Ida came ashore in south Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days