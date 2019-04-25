71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grab a spoon: Blue Bell releases 'Cookie Cake' ice cream

4 hours 11 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 April 25, 2019 6:17 AM April 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Blue Bell

BRENHAM, Texas - Blue Bell has announced that a new ice cream flavor is hitting store shelves Thursday.

Cookie Cake is described as a sweet cream ice cream with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

“We have made many flavors that combine cookie or cake pieces with our ice cream, but this is our first cookie cake,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The cookie cake pieces are delicious. They are chewy and loaded with chocolate chips. The chocolate and vanilla icing swirls are the finishing touches in every bite.”

The limited time flavor is available in half gallon and pint sizes.

 

For a complete list of flavors now available, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days