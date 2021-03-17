77°
Governor says Tiger Stadium, Superdome could see full crowds this fall

1 hour 36 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, March 17 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State officials believe it's possible sports venues could see packed crowds again in time for football season if Louisiana keeps up its vaccine rollout.

Governor John Bel Edwards said during his radio show Wednesday that places like Tiger Stadium and the Superdome could see full attendance this fall. However, the governor added that doing so would require more Louisianans to embrace vaccination efforts to ensure people could gather in large crowds safely. 

LSU's first home football game is scheduled for Sept. 11. 

