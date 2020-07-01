Governor's Mansion snoozer faces new attempted second-degree murder charge

BATON ROUGE- A man found sleeping on a couch in the governor's mansion in April of 2019 has been arrested again on an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Reynard Green, 35, was traveling with his cousin on Sunday, June 21, on the 1900 block of Chesnut Drive when a verbal argument escalated to a physical fight.

As the victim attempted to flee the area on foot, Green drove after him and struck the victim with his vehicle, according to court documents.

Green fled the scene and the victim was transported to the emergency room where he was listed in critical condition, arrest documents state.

Green told authorities that he was drinking and angry when the incident occurred.

Previously, Green was arrested allegedly intruding at the Governor's Mansion on April 17, 2019.

An officer from the Department of Public Safety was sent to the scene around 6 a.m. where Green was found asleep inside. Arrest records show that the 35-year-old was taken to a police administration building for processing where he became violent with two officers and tried to grab a third officer's gun.

Green was booked into parish prison on counts of burglary, trespassing, criminal damage to property, battery on a police officer, disarming a police officer, and possession of an illegal drug. Officers said he had what appeared to be synthetic marijuana in his pants pocket at the time of his arrest.

About one month later, Green faced additional charges connected to a separate attempted burglary that occurred that same day.

According to the warrant, Green and his girlfriend tried to break into a home on Lakeridge Drive but were unsuccessful.