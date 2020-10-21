Governor John Bel Edwards doubtful Dardenne will apply for LSU president position, confident in Galligan

BATON ROUGE - About one week after a committee was formed to hire the next president of LSU, Governor John Bel Edwards doubts Jay Dardenne still plans to apply for the position.

Dardenne, an attorney and state's Commissioner of Administration, currently carries the responsibility of running the operations of Louisiana government.

Associated Press reporter Melinda Deslatte announced on Wednesday, Oct. 21, that Governor Edwards says he believes the LSU president and flagship campus chancellor jobs should be merged into one position. He also stated he does not believe Dardenne will apply for the job.

Governor Edwards says throughout the coronavirus pandemic, interim president Tom Galligan has gone well in the merged position and by keeping the two jobs as one, it will save money, Deslatte reports.

Dardenne was president of student government when he attended LSU. In December, he told The Advocate: "The only job in government that I would be interested in, other than [Commissioner of Administration], would be that presidency.”

The university announced the 20 people appointed to the search committee on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

That same day, Galligan, the head of the LSU law school, confirmed to WBRZ he was interested in the job full-time.