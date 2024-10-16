Governor Jeff Landry meets with rapper '50 Cent'

BATON ROUGE — Governor Jeff Landry met with Curtis Jackson, who is also known as "50 Cent," Wednesday.

According to tweets from the governor, Jackson and Landry met because "Louisiana is lucky to have someone like [Jackson] investing in our economy."

Jackson is a Grammy-winning artist and is involved in multiple businesses, including his own brand known as G-Unit.