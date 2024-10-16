58°
Governor Jeff Landry meets with rapper '50 Cent'

2 hours 2 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, October 16 2024 Oct 16, 2024 October 16, 2024 5:49 PM October 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE — Governor Jeff Landry met with Curtis Jackson, who is also known as "50 Cent," Wednesday.

According to tweets from the governor, Jackson and Landry met because "Louisiana is lucky to have someone like [Jackson] investing in our economy."

Jackson is a Grammy-winning artist and is involved in multiple businesses, including his own brand known as G-Unit.

