66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor Jeff Landry issues letter to school superintendents urging them to display 10 Commandments

1 hour 49 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 5:15 PM March 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry issued a letter to state superintendents urging them to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms following a ruling from the full U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The law in question, H.B. 71, was passed in 2024mandates that a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font" be required in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities. 

"Posters have been donated at no public expense and delivered to school district across Louisiana," Landry said in his letter.

Landry's letter also said that schools should implement the law "without fear of litigation" and that the Attorney General, Liz Murrill, "stands ready" to defend schools that follow the law within her guidance.

Trending News

Murrill issued a statement on the letter, saying "all public schools need to follow the law — and I stand ready to vigorously defend them for doing so."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days