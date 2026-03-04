Latest Weather Blog
Governor Jeff Landry issues letter to school superintendents urging them to display 10 Commandments
BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry issued a letter to state superintendents urging them to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms following a ruling from the full U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The law in question, H.B. 71, was passed in 2024, mandates that a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font" be required in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities.
"Posters have been donated at no public expense and delivered to school district across Louisiana," Landry said in his letter.
Landry's letter also said that schools should implement the law "without fear of litigation" and that the Attorney General, Liz Murrill, "stands ready" to defend schools that follow the law within her guidance.
Murrill issued a statement on the letter, saying "all public schools need to follow the law — and I stand ready to vigorously defend them for doing so."
