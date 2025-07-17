80°
Governor honors Louisiana woman who helped save campers from Texas floods

BATON ROUGE - Thursday, Governor Jeff Landry held a ceremony honoring Emma Foltz, a Louisiana woman who helped 14 of her campers evacuate from the devastating Texas floods that left at least 120 people dead and 170 still missing. 

Emma Foltz has been a counselor at Camp Mystic for three years and "played an instrumental role in helping evacuate 14 of her campers to safety" during the flooding, Gov. Jeff Landry said over the weekend.

Landry held a livestream to honor Foltz and her contribution to the rescue efforts. 

He thanked Foltz for her actions and bravery in helping 14 young lived return home safely. 

