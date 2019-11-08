Governor Edwards wagers Louisiana's finest seafood on Bama game, Alabama governor wagers pecans

Photo: Priester's Pecans

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards says an LSU win in Saturday's game against Bama is a sure thing, and he’s willing to wager a precious commodity on his prediction.

Edwards used Twitter to contact Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey with a friendly wager- if the Tigers don’t beat Bama, he’d be willing to hand over some of Louisiana’s finest seafood, from Tony’s.

The Alabama governor was quick to reply that she'd be willing to wager a basket of... pecans.

.@LouisianaGov I see your #LouisianaSeafood and I’ll raise you a basket of @PriestersPecans from Ft. Deposit, AL, although I know I won’t have to send those! I look forward to having a good fish fry when the Tide Rolls in Bryant-Denny tomorrow. #RollTide #alpolitics #alabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/RrZy5B2VsT — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 8, 2019

While most are sure the Tigers will win, it might not be a bad idea to send Governor Ivy a gift from Tony's Seafood.

After all, when one loses the biggest game of the year, one should at least have some of the south's finest seafood for consolation... not a basket of pecans.