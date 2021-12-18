Governor Edwards tests negative for COVID after two staffers were confirmed positive

71°
BATON ROUGE - In a rare occurrence, Governor John Bel Edwards had to take a coronavirus test this weekend after staffers and a state executive all tested positive for COVID.
In a Saturday news release from the Governor's office, Governor Edwards took a test Friday and was negative.
The Governor's office did not reveal who the three state workers were who were found to likely be ill with the virus, though the state said it was two executive staffers and a member of the governor's cabinet. The cabinet includes secretaries of state agencies that fall under the Governor's management.
"These people were close contacts of the Governor and he tested negative on Friday," the Governor's office said in a prepared statement.
The positive tests were found sometime Friday. The three are "at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.
These vaccinated staff members are currently all doing well and the Governor’s office is following CDC guidance on contact tracing and testing," the state said.
The cases come as the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in Louisiana.
