Governor confident Louisiana will meet federal vaccination goals by May

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards expects Louisiana will easily meet the goal set Thursday night by President Joe Biden to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by May.

According to Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for the governor's office, vaccine rollout in the state should be a smooth process so long as Louisiana continues to get the amount of doses promised by the federal government.

"The Governor thinks that it’s very doable for Louisiana to meet, if not exceed, President Biden’s May 1 goal of making all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines," Stephens said.

Following President Biden's first prime-time address on Thursday night, during which he announced that goal, states have been assessing their respective vaccination rollouts.

Under current guidelines, most adults with a pre-existing condition qualify for getting the vaccine.