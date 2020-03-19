Government offices closing amid coronavirus outbreak

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge mayor announced Thursday that City-Parish buildings, including City Hall and all community centers, will be closed to the public and restricted to essential City-Parish personnel through Monday, April 6, 2020.

*****

BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles says it is closing all locations across Louisiana.

The statement from Commissioner Karen St. Germain says the closures will be effective Friday. Online OMV services will remain available to the public.

Additionally, the state has waived fees for the LA Wallet app, which allows residents to access their licenses digitally.

Throughout the closure, licensing and registration requirements remain waived through Governor John Bel Edwards’ Emergency Proclamation:

-Late fees for driver’s license which expire between March 9, 2020 through May 10, 2020, are suspended until May 20, 2020.

-Penalties and interest due on state and local sales and use taxes collected by the Office of Motor Vehicles which began on or after March 9, 2020 are suspended and are waived until June 19, 2020.

-The three-day period mandated in LA R.S. 32:863.1 to appear at an Office of -Motor Vehicle field office for a notice of violation served on or after March 9, 2020 but before May 10, 2020, is suspended until May 13, 2020.

-The expiration date of temporary registration plates issued pursuant to LA R.S. 47:519 and La. R.S. 47:519.2 which expired on or before March 9, 2020 is suspended until May 10, 2020.

-The expiration date of license plates issued pursuant to LA R.S. 47:462 which expired on or after March 9, 2020 but before May 10, 2020 is suspended until May 10, 2020.

-The notice of default issued pursuant to LA R.S. 32:429.4 that would be issued on or after March 9, 2020 and before May 15, 2020 is suspended, and the notices will not be issued until after May 15, 2020.

-The expiration date of an apportioned registration issued under the International Registration Plan which expires March 9, 2020 is suspended and the expiration date is extended to May 10, 2020.

-The period to request an administrative hearing submitted to the Department pursuant to LA R.S. 32:667, LA R.S. 32:863, LA R.S. 863.1 and LAC Title 55, Part III, Chapter 1, §159 which expired on or after March 9, 2020 but before May 10, 2020 are suspended and extended until June 10, 2020.

-The sixty-day delay for the Department to submit the administrative hearing record to the Division of Administrative Law pursuant to LA R.S. 32:667(D)(1) for an arrest which occurred on or after March 9, 2020 but before May 10, 2020 is extended until August 8, 2020.

-The expiration date of driver's licenses which expire on or after March 9, 2020, but on or before May 10, 2020, is suspended and the expiration date is extended to May 20, 2020.

-Extend the expiration of temporary driver’s license issued pursuant La R.S. 32:667A which were issued on or after March 9, 2020 through May 10th, 2020 until June 9th, 2020.

-All students who enroll in a driver’s education course after March 9, 2020 shall be allowed to begin the driver’s education course without the issuance of the temporary instructional permit until May 10, 2020.

- Any suspension with the official notice of withdrawal issued on or after Feb 17, 2020 but before May 10, 2020 shall remain in pending until June 9, 2020.