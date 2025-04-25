Gov. Landry, LSU Board give scholarships to siblings of Baton Rouge native Bourbon Street attack victim

BATON ROUGE — The siblings of a Baton Rouge native killed on Bourbon Street early New Year's Day were both awarded scholarships to LSU by Gov. Jeff Landry and members of the school's Board of Supervisors on Friday.

Landry awarded Mira and Omar Badawi the scholarships to honor the memory of their brother Kareem Badawi, who was one of 14 people killed when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove through the French Quarter on Jan. 1.

"After that fateful morning, we vowed to never let one man’s evil win. We promised to be strong and resilient in honor of the lives lost," Landry said in a Facebook post.

Omar Badawi is a current LSU student and Kareem, who attended the University of Alabama, was his younger brother. Mira Badawi is the brothers' younger sister and also attends LSU. The three siblings attended Episcopal.

"I know that Kareem is looking down on them with great pride for all that they have accomplished and will accomplish," Landry said.

Earlier this week, Landry created a committee to create a permanent memorial for the 14 people killed in New Orleans.





