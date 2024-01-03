Gov. Edwards to deliver farewell address Wednesday evening

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver his farewell address Wednesday evening as Governor-Elect Jeff Landry will be inaugurated in the coming week.

Edwards' address will be streamed on WBRZ Plus at 6:30 p.m.

Edwards, an attorney from Amite, was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2019.