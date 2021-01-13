40°
Gov. Edwards to address next phase of COVID response in Tuesday news conference
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the next phase of Louisiana's coronavirus response during a news conference Tuesday.
Edwards will hold the news conference at 3:30 p.m. at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The governor is expected to announce the next phase in Louisiana's reopening plan. The current executive order, which Edwards described as a "modified phase 2," will expire Wednesday.
With cases surging in recent weeks, it's unclear how the state might change its current restrictions.
The news conference will stream live at 3:30 p.m. on WBRZ.com.
