Gov. Edwards live on WBRZ at 2:30 Tuesday; How to watch

BATON ROUGE - The governor will hold a news conference to discuss the coronavirus spread through Louisiana.

The news conference is scheduled for Tuesday (August 11) at 2:30.

CLICK HERE to watch the news conference streaming live on WBRZ.com.

Watch the news conference on TV on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ Plus, available with an antenna on 2.2 or streaming systems like Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The news conference will also be seen on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana.