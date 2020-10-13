Gov. Edwards gets flu shot at OLOL clinic, encourages LA to 'roll up its sleeves,' get vaccinated

BATON ROUGE - Health experts say influenza activity often begins to increase in October and tends to peak between December and February. For this reason, doctors recommend getting a flu shot to protect oneself from the virus.

In harmony with this advice, Governor John Bel Edwards got his flu shot on camera Tuesday morning after briefly addressing the public about the importance of getting a flu shot this season.

"It's never been more important than this year," the Governor said, "while we have a raging public health emergency around the COVID-19 pandemic for people to get heir flu shots. It's easy. It's low cost. They're available just about everywhere you can imagine. And make sure you do it soon. And bring all the members of your family to make sure they get their shots as well."

Edwards went on to say, "The good news is that all the mitigation measures we're taking against COVID-19 work against the transmission of the flu as well. So, whether it's this mask (referring to the mask in his hand), whether it's physical distancing, washing your hands, staying home when you're sick- all of these things help to reduce the transition of the flu."

Governor Edwards then joked, "So the campaign is 'roll up your sleeves Louisiana,' I decided to do one better. I wore short sleeves today so that I could easily get my shot."

After his brief speech from the Our Lady of the Lake North Baton Rouge Clinic on Airline Highway, an OLOL team member administered the Governor's flu shot.

Many Louisiana doctors are in agreement with the CDC and other federal health agencies who agree that getting one's flu shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic is critical.

The CDC recommends getting a flu shot before the virus begins spreading in the community because it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against flu.

Click here for more information from the CDC on influenza.

Click here for a list of locations in Louisiana where flu shots are administered.