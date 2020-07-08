86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gordon McKernan hosting mobile blood drive at Baton Rouge office

1 hour 39 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 July 08, 2020 6:31 PM July 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is putting on a mobile blood drive to help hospital struggling to maintain their blood supplies.

The drive will be held July 16 outside the firm's Baton Rouge office. Gordon McKernan is partnering with Vitalant, a nonprofit community blood service provider, to put on the event.

Each sample will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Vitalant is currently accepting appointments via phone or online for this blood drive at 877-258-4825. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days