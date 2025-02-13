Good 2 Eat: Tuscan 'Marry-Me' Chicken and Pastry Hearts

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Tuscan aka Marry-Me Chicken

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

4 chicken thighs or breast, boneless

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. fresh thyme leaves

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

3/4 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup Parmesan, grated

Torn fresh basil, for serving

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Generously season chicken with Creole seasoning, salt and black pepper and cook, turning halfway through, until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.

In same skillet over medium heat, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Stir in garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in stock, tomatoes, cream, and Parmesan; season with salt. Bring to a simmer, then return chicken and any accumulated juices to skillet.

Transfer skillet to oven. Bake chicken until cooked through and juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife, 10 to 12 minutes.

Arrange chicken on a platter. Spoon sauce over. Top with basil.

Pastry Hearts

1 box puff pastry

Hazelnut spread

1 egg, whisked

Powdered sugar

Strawberries

Skewers

Lay 1 sheet of puff pastry down. Spread a thin layer of hazelnut spread down. Lay another sheet of puff pastry on top.

Cut pastry into thin strips. Fold each end in half where they meet in the middle and shape into a heart.

Take a wooden skewer and push it in through the middle of the pastry.

Brush each heart with egg wash.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and bake pastries for 15 min.

Top with powdered sugar.

Cut the top off a few strawberries. Cut V shape out of the tops, slice berries in half place one on tip of skewer with two on the opposite side to create an arrow.