68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Good 2 Eat: Indian Butter Chickpeas

3 hours 9 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 5:33 AM April 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Indian Butter Chickpeas

4 Tbsp. butter
1 onion, finely chopped
1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1/2 cup tomato paste
1/2 serrano chile, seeded, finely chopped
1 Tbsp. ginger, grated or finely chopped peeled
2 (14.5-oz.) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed
1/8 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. garam masala
1 tsp. ground cumin
3/4 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. cayenne
1 cup heavy cream
1 Tbsp. dried fenugreek leaves
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
Cooked jasmine rice or naan, for serving

In a large, high-sided skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until darkened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add chile and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant and tomato paste is starting to stick to pan, about 1 minute more.

Add chickpeas and baking soda and stir to combine, then add garam masala, cumin, paprika, cayenne, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant and incorporated, about 30 seconds.

Stir in cream, fenugreek, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 cup water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce is reduced, 10 to 15 minutes.

Trending News

Divide rice among bowls or plates. Season chickpeas with salt, if needed, then top with cilantro. Spoon chickpeas over rice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days