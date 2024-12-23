Gonzales Police searching for five people who stole from Marshalls in December

GONZALES — Police are searching for five people believed to have stolen from a Marshalls in Gonzales in December.

Gonzales Police said the five people were seen on security cameras leaving Marshalls on South Airline Highway after stealing from the store on Dec. 4.

One of the women is believed to have also stolen from the store on Oct. 11 and Nov. 21, police added.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Detective James Poe at (225) 433-4050.