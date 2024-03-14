80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gonzales police looking for people who stole over $1,000 of merchandise from Nike store

Thursday, March 14 2024
GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is looking for two people who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Nike Outlet at Tanger Mall earlier this month.

According to police, the the suspects left the store with $1045.68 worth of merchandise at approximately 5:50 p.m. on March 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9540.

