80°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales police looking for people who stole over $1,000 of merchandise from Nike store
GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is looking for two people who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Nike Outlet at Tanger Mall earlier this month.
According to police, the the suspects left the store with $1045.68 worth of merchandise at approximately 5:50 p.m. on March 1.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9540.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977