Gonzales Police issues arrest warrants for two after shots fired at Top Notch Daiquiris
GONZALES - Gonzales Police are looking for two people after a Sunday altercation outside of Top Notch Daiquiris resulted in shots fired.
Officials said Henry Lee Hasten III and Dominique S. Bassett are wanted for attempted murder and aggravated damage to criminal property among other charges after a physical altercation escalated into gunfire.
No one was injured. Both are considered armed and dangerous and have an "extensive criminal history," officials said.
Anyone with information can contact officials at (225) 647-9540.
