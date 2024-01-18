58°
Gonzales police identify four attempted murder suspects after November shooting
GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department identified four attempted murder suspects Thursday from a shooting that took place in November.
On Nov. 12, 2023, Gonzales Police Department officers received reports of gun shots at Dirty South Daiquiri’s and arrived to find an innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet during an exchange of gunfire between several people.
Police identified Naquan Coleman, 26, of Gonzales, Devis Napoleon, 28, of Thibodaux, Tyrean Harry, 27, of St. James Parish, and Jonathan Favorite, 28, of St. James Parish.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536.
