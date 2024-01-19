53°
Gonzales police asking for public's help in finding armed, dangerous man
GONZALES - Detectives are searching for a Donaldsonville man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Police attempted to stop Jeffrey Johnson for a traffic offense on Wednesday. He reportedly fled from the stop on foot and threw a gun while evading officers.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should call officers at (225) 621-8300 ext. 1.
