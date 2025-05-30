Gonzales man arrested more than a year after series of alleged car burglaries in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Gonzales man is accused of breaking into several cars last year in Assumption Parish and using stolen cards at multiple businesses in Ascension Parish.

Deputies said that Julian Carnell Earl Jr., 23, allegedly stole from three cars in February 2024 along Lillian Drive in Plattenville.

One of the alleged victims reported the theft on Feb. 25 and, shortly after, told Assumption Parish deputies that she received notice that there were fraudulent purchases made using one of her cards. The card was used at three businesses in Ascension.

Deputies eventually connected the thefts and unauthorized usage of cards to Earl and issued a warrant for his arrest in April 2024.

By March 22, 2025, Earl was arrested in Ascension Parish on local charges and most recently brought to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday. According to deputies, he was booked on identity theft, credit card fraud and three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

After he was booked, Earl was returned to Ascension deputies, and Assumption deputies said that once his charges were satisfied, he would be returned to Assumption Parish.