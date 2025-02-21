GET 2 MOVING: Only Basketball Elite

BATON ROUGE - Coach O'Brian Calahan founded Only Basketball Elite because he sees the sport as more than just a game.

Since he was 6 years old, he has been involved in basketball. Coach Calahan said he strongly believes that character-building is the primary foundation of being a great player.

In this training group, coaches and instructors set their athletes up for success on and off the court. Calahan says basketball is a powerful tool for developing character, honesty, responsibility and excellence.

He says these aspects mold a child into a successful life and can keep kids involved and active. For instance, basketball requires fast movements, changes in direction, and hand-eye coordination, which improves overall body control.

Plus, running, jumping and dribbling engage many different muscles and improve overall physical fitness and heart health. Confidence is also grown in children who continuously practice and see themselves improve in the sport.

The coach has numerous levels of experience to guarantee success for children willing to put in the work for basketball.

