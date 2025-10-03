GET 2 MOVING: Old Rusty Gate Farm's goat yoga and soap-making classes

LIVINGSTON — Looking for a way to connect with nature on a deeper level while finding zen? Old Rusty Gate Farm is the perfect spot.

Offering outside yoga and goat soap-making classes, Old Rusty Gate Farm's programs also have farm animals from cows to pigs there to keep you company.

While completing a yoga session led by a trained instructor, their furry friends will walk around and visit while you're working up a sweat, which serves as a great distraction.

As the fall season is approaching, outside events are more pleasurable and fulfilling.

In fact, Old Rusty Gate Farm is welcoming in the Halloween season by hosting a 'spooky' yoga session where it's encouraged that everyone dress up in costume, even the farm animals will be dressed. This event is happening on Oct. 31.

Visit their Facebook page for all the information.