Latest Weather Blog
GET 2 MOVING: Old Rusty Gate Farm's goat yoga and soap-making classes
LIVINGSTON — Looking for a way to connect with nature on a deeper level while finding zen? Old Rusty Gate Farm is the perfect spot.
Offering outside yoga and goat soap-making classes, Old Rusty Gate Farm's programs also have farm animals from cows to pigs there to keep you company.
While completing a yoga session led by a trained instructor, their furry friends will walk around and visit while you're working up a sweat, which serves as a great distraction.
As the fall season is approaching, outside events are more pleasurable and fulfilling.
In fact, Old Rusty Gate Farm is welcoming in the Halloween season by hosting a 'spooky' yoga session where it's encouraged that everyone dress up in costume, even the farm animals will be dressed. This event is happening on Oct. 31.
Trending News
Visit their Facebook page for all the information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southeastern, Nicholls ranked among best regional universities in the South
-
Ochsner's Massages and Mammos event offers mammograms in relaxing environment
-
Pumpkin patch at Magnolia Mound benefiting BREC's Master Gardeners this weekend
-
Tangipahoa deputies: 16 clerks booked for unlawful alcohol, tobacco sales
-
GET 2 MOVING: Old Rusty Gate Farm's goat yoga and soap-making classes
Sports Video
-
Denham Springs, Catholic Point Coupee pick up wins
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Cooper Odle
-
Kelly: Nussmeier didn't aggravate injury vs. Ole Miss
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...