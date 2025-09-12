80°
Get 2 Moving: BREC's Blackwater Conservation Area

Friday, September 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — This week on Get 2 Moving, 2une In's Lauren Hawkins takes a trip to Baker. 

The Blackwater Conservation Area is a nature-lover's paradise with plenty of opportunities to hike and kayak through a hidden gem of East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Learn more about it at BREC's website.

