Georgia ties SEC Championship record with 35 first half points, lead LSU 35-10

ATLANTA - The LSU Tigers trails Georgia 21-7 in the second. Georgia scored after blocking an LSU field goal attempt and took it 95 yards for the touchdown.

Then LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte took a pass 53 yards to the house. But the Bulldogs responded on a Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers a 3 yard touchdown pass.

LSU tried to respond to start the 2nd quarter, but quarterback Jayden Daniels pass is intercepted by Smael Mondon Jr. On the next play Bennett throws another TD pass, this time to Ladd McConkey for 22 yards.

Dawgs go into the lockerroom leading 35-10. The 35 points ties an SEC Championship record for most first half points.