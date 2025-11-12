Gender reveal held for three new African lion cubs at Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo held a gender reveal for three new African lion cubs on Wednesday.

The cubs, which are the first that Audubon Zoo have raised, were born on Oct. 19 from their mom, Kali. The zoo said there are two girl cubs and one boy cub.

Animal care team members say the cubs are healthy, thriving, and growing; the cubs spend their days nursing, napping, and trying to take their first wobbly steps, the zoo said.