Geismar Fire captain passes away after fight with leukemia

GEISMAR - Geismar Volunteer Fire Department Captain Arrington Beasley passed away Monday after a fight with leukemia.

Beasley was fighting the cancer and all the symptoms that came with it.

"He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fire department, and community," read a post from Ascension Parish Fire District No. 1.

The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department had been planning to host a benefit plate lunch on June 22 as well as a raffle in August for Beasley's medical expenses, and while there were some concerns, the department adapted quickly.

"All proceeds from both fundraisers and donations given will go to the Beasley family to help alleviate medical and funeral costs," the department said.

The Plate Lunch Benefit will be held drive through style at Station 80 on June 22 from 10:30 a.m. until the department runs out of plates. Tickets are being sold now until June 15 to ensure they have enough plates made for everyone.

The Raffle will also be held at Station 80 on August 3 and will go live at 11:00 a.m.. Tickets for the raffle are available for purchase until August 2. Tickets for both fundraisers are $10.