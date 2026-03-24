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'Geaux Far Day' at state capitol connects lawmakers with early childhood development experts

2 hours 22 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 5:41 PM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Geaux Far Louisiana held its "Geaux Far Day" at the state capitol on Tuesday, connecting lawmakers with early childhood development experts.

The day included a morning meeting and a luncheon where representatives from Geaux Far pushed lawmakers to strengthen early childhood education. 

"So we know that in Louisiana we have a bevy of different systems that support young children, Libbie Sonnier with Geaux Far said. "Geaux Far Louisiana is really about creating a connected and coordinated system that meets the needs of children and families, particularly those children prenatal to age five."

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Resolutions declaring "Geaux Far Day" were read on the House and Senate floors. 

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