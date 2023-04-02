80°
Gazebo engulfed in flames near Bluebonnet Boulevard, authorities say
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a gazebo on a lake in flames late Saturday night.
Officials responded to a reported structure fire on W Winston Avenue, near Bluebonnet Boulevard, just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a gazebo on a lake set ablaze. The scene was under control shortly after.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
