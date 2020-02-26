55°
Latest Weather Blog
Garbage truck dumps trash all over front yard of woman's home
ASCENSION PARISH - On Wednesday morning residents of a Gonzales home woke up to find a veritable landfill in front of their house.
Tara Taillon, a resident of Pelican Point subdivision told WBRZ she was shocked when a Waste Pro garbage truck dumped a truckload of trash in front of her home and then drove away.
Taillon said it was as if the driver 'pushed the wrong button' and accidentally dumped trash instead of picking it up.
Waste Pro services is responsible for removing solid waste and recycling materials in over two million residential and commercial customers in more than 500 towns and municipalities across the South.
The company has been serving the Gonzales area since 2012.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sherwood Forest residents want cameras installed in their area for added security
-
A brief explanation of Lent & list of Ash Wednesday Services
-
Long-sought cameras one step closer to becoming a reality in Sherwood Forest
-
Retired judge calls on Judge Jessie Leblanc to resign over racial slurs
-
Historic New Roads Mardi Gras celebration draws in thousands