Garbage truck dumps trash all over front yard of woman's home

A garbage truck dumped trash in front of a Gonzales woman's driveway Photo: Facebook/ Tara

ASCENSION PARISH - On Wednesday morning residents of a Gonzales home woke up to find a veritable landfill in front of their house.

Tara Taillon, a resident of Pelican Point subdivision told WBRZ she was shocked when a Waste Pro garbage truck dumped a truckload of trash in front of her home and then drove away.

Taillon said it was as if the driver 'pushed the wrong button' and accidentally dumped trash instead of picking it up.

Waste Pro services is responsible for removing solid waste and recycling materials in over two million residential and commercial customers in more than 500 towns and municipalities across the South.

The company has been serving the Gonzales area since 2012.