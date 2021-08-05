Future of residents in filthy group home uncertain after owner dies

BATON ROUGE - Neighbors in north Baton Rouge said a number of residents fled a group home plagued with problems after the owner died unexpectedly.

Owner Erracia Davenport has been the focus of numerous WBRZ Investigative Unit reports after the state cited him for the squalor, but he would set up homes in other locations. The situation was so disturbing, two former employees reached out to WBRZ saying they had reported the problems to the state. State Senator Regina Barrow even empaneled a task force to discuss improving the conditions in group homes following our reports.

Thursday, neighbors told WBRZ that the residents left the home following Davenport's death last week.

"A lot of them did take off," one neighbor said. "I don't know where they went or nothing."

At least one resident of the home answered the door but declined to answer questions.

The squalor continues though, evidenced by the stench that hangs in the air near the home attached to discarded items on the front lawn.

Two years ago, former employee Laurie Hendrix told WBRZ about the problems.

"I wouldn't bring my worst enemy there," Hendrix said. "I'm clearly speaking up because those people can't speak for themselves. Some may ask why do their families have them there? Seventy percent of them don't have families, so they have to live there or on the streets."

At this time, it's unclear who's running the group homes.