Furniture store on Perkins Road closing after 91 years in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The Grand Gallery furniture store, an Ethan Allen retailer, is closing its doors after 91 years in Baton Rouge.

The store, located on Perkins Road across from Perkins Rowe, was founded in 1934. It has been an Ethan Allen store for more than 50 years.

The closure comes as the family retires from the furniture industry.

“This decision comes with deep gratitude and mixed emotions,” said owner Todd Grand. "Serving our customers and our city has been an incredible privilege. Many of our customers became friends, and many families welcomed our furniture into their homes across generations. We are profoundly thankful for the loyalty, trust, and support we’ve received over the years.”